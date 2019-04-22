Cannes Critics’ Week Lineup Features ‘Vivarium’ With Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg – Full List

The 58th edition of Critics’ Week has unveiled its program for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The section welcomes first or second features and boasts a number of debuts which will be eligible for the Camera d’Or in 2019. Oscar-nominated Embrace Of The Serpent filmmaker Ciro Guerra is chairing the jury which will screen seven features in competition and 10 short films.

Three special screenings are also included in the lineup, among them the first feature directing effort of Hafsia Herzi. The Secret Of The Grain star’s Tu Mérites Un Amour is described as a passionate love story and an assured debut. Also in special screenings are Franco Lolli’s Litigante, which will open CW, and Heroes Don’t Die, a feature debut from Aude Léa Rapin that stars Adèle Haenel.

The competition titles include Vivarium, the second work by Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan (Without Name). It stars Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg as a young couple whose life is turned upside-down when they find themselves trapped in a supernatural world. The sci-fi thriller is exec produced by XYZ Films which is also handling world sales.

Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason (Winter Brothers) is back with A White, White Day about a man (Everest‘s Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson) contending with his wife’s death and suspicions of infidelity. There is one intriguing French title in the bunch, Jérémy Clapin’s return to Critics’ Week with feature animation I Lost My Body about a young man’s severed hand intent on finding its host. Co-written by Amélie‘s Guillaume Laurant, it’s produced by Marc du Pontavice’s Xilam.

Also in Competition, Our Mothers is the first feature by the Guatemalan director César Díaz and revisits a tragic moment in the country’s history. The Unknown Saint, a caustic burlesque film that’s the first feature from Moroccan director Alaa Eddine Aljem, is also in the mix. Abou Leila, the first film by the Algerian filmmaker Amin Sidi-Boumédienne, focuses on the search for two men and a runaway terrorist set against the backdrop of the mid-90s civil war. And Costa Rican director Sofía Quirós Ubeda also returns to Critics’ Week following an earlier appearance with a short film. Her debut feature, Land Of Ashes, centers on a teenager who was brought up in the countryside by her grandparents and discovers what life is as they are about to die.

The section’s closing film will be the first part of a trilogy, Dwelling In The Fuchun Mountains, the first feature from young Chinese filmmaker Gu Xiaogang.

In total, the section received 1,605 short films and watched 1,050 features. Among the 11 selected features, there are eight first and three second films.

Along with Guerra on the jury are Amira Casar, Marianne Slot, Djia Mambu and Jonas Carpignano. Prizes to be awarded include the Nespresso Grand Prize, The Leitz Cine Discovery Prize, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award, the Gan Foundation Award for Distribution, the SACD Award and the Canal Plus Award for Short Film.

Here’s the full list of titles revealed today:

SPECIAL SCREENINGS, FEATURES

Litigante, dir: Franco Lolli (Opening Film)

*Heroes Don’t Die, dir: Aude Léa Rapin

*Tu Mérites Un Amour, dir: Hafsia Herzi

*Dwelling In The Fuchun Mountains, dir: Gu Xiaogang (Closing Film)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS, SHORT FILMS

Demonic, dir: Pia Borg

Naptha, dir: Moin Hussain

Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experience As They Come To You, dir: Brandon Cronenberg

Invisible Hero, dir: Cristèle Alves Meira

Tenzo, dir: Katsuya Tomita

COMPETITION, FEATURES

*About Lelia, dir: Amin Sidi-Boumédiène

*Land Of Ashes, dir: Sofía Quirós Ubeda

A White, White Day, dir: Hlynur Pálmason

*I Lost My Body, dir: Jérémy Clapin

*Our Mothers, dir: César Diaz

*The Unknown Saint, dir: Alaa Eddine Aljem

Vivarium, dir: Lorcan Finnegan

COMPETITION, SHORT FILMS

Party Day, dir: Sofia Bost

The Trap, dir: Nada Riyadh

Ikki Illa Meint, dir: Andrias Høgenni

Journey Through A Body, dir: Camille Degeye

Community Gardens, dir: Vytautas Katkus

Lucia En El Limbo, dir: Valentina Maurel

The Manila Lover, dir: Johanna Pyykko

Tuesday From 8 To 6, dir: Cecilia de Arce

She Runs, dir: Qiu Yang

The Last Trip To The Seaside, dir: Adi Voicu

*Denotes first film eligible for the Camera d’Or