Revered French director Claire Denis is to lead the short films and Cinéfondation (student films) jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Denis and her jury will award the three prizes of the Cinéfondation selected from 17 film students’ works as well as the Short Film Palme d’Or. Previous jury heads for this section include Abderrahmane Sissako, Naomi Kawase, Cristian Mungiu and Bertrand Bonello.

Last year, the jury chaired by Bonello awarded the Short Film Palme d’Or to All These Creatures, by Charles Williams. Filmmakers to start out in the Cannes short film strand include Lynne Ramsay, Xavier Giannoli, Alice Winocour, Pascale Ferran, João Salaviza, Jim Jarmusch, Nuri Bilge Ceylan and Jane Campion (who remains the only director to have received both the Short Film Palme d’Or and the Palme d’Or for a feature).

The 2018 Cinéfondation Prizes were awarded to first works by Diego Céspedes, Igor Poplauhin, Shen Di and Lucia Bulgheroni. They were following in the footsteps of Emmanuelle Bercot, Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Léa Mysius, Kornél Mundruczó, Claire Burger, Cãtãlin Mitulescu and Nadav Lapid, also discovered by the Cinéfondation.

Four of Denis’ films have screened in Cannes official selection. She is well known for movies including Chocolat, Beau Travail and White Material. Her most recent movie was Robert Pattinson-starring psychological sci-fi High Life.