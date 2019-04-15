Cannes: Nicolas Winding Refn’s Amazon Series ‘Too Old To Die Young’ Heading For Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn is heading back to the Cannes Film Festival, but not in the way you might expect.

Refn is expected in Cannes with his new Amazon TV series, Too Old To Die Young, I understand.

This is shaping up to be the first Cannes in four years without a Netflix or Amazon movie in the lineup but the latter will at least have a presence with Refn’s anticipated crime-drama, whose strong cast includes Miles Teller, Billy Baldwin, John Hawkes, Celestino Cornielle, Nell Tiger Free, Jena Malone, Babs Olusanmokun, Alexander Gomez and Callie Hernandez.

The show, which debuts on Amazon Prime on June 14, will take a neon-soaked look at the criminal underbelly of LA, including working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and teenage killers.

According to the moody trailer which dropped a couple of weeks ago, we can expect plenty of Refn’s signature visual panache and dark themes as well as an on-trend score.

The trailer for “Too Old To Die Young” has finally arrived. Check it out and watch the series premiere June 14th on Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/rTcCMfezZu — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) April 3, 2019

It’s not clear yet how many episodes will screen on the Riviera but Refn’s regular composer Cliff Martinez recently revealed that all ten episodes of the series will be around 90 minutes so it could be just the one. A special screening slot seems most likely.

Cannes showed its first ever TV series in 2017 with David Lynch’s Twin Peaks and Jane Campion’s Top Of The Lake. The festival didn’t program a series last year so Refn’s will be only the third episodic show to screen at the high church of cinema.

Danish auteur Refn has become a Cannes regular. In 2011, he was awarded Best Director for cult Ryan Gosling starrer Drive. Two years later, he returned to to Competition with polarizing thriller Only God Forgives and three years ago he was on the Croisette with striking Elle Fanning pic The Neon Demon, which was picked up by Amazon.

Writers on Too Old To Die Young are Winding Refn and Ed Brubaker, who also serve as executive producers with Jeffrey Stott and Joe Lewis. Rachel Dik and Alexander H. Gayner are producers.

Cannes and Amazon were unavailable for comment. The festival reveals its lineup on Thursday.