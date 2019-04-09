Camila Cabello, formally of the pop group Fifth Harmony, has been tapped to star in a new iteration of Cinderella, written and to be directed by Pitch Perfect scribe Kay Cannon. Set at Sony Pictures, the project, which is on the fast track for production, is based on an original idea from late night host James Corden who producing the pic with Leo Pearlman under their Fulwell73 shingle. This will mark Cabello’s film acting debut. The Grammy-nominated “Havana” crooner will also be involved in the music for the film.