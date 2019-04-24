‘California Dreams’ Cast Members To Reunite For Special ‘Saved By The Max’ Concert

Don’t wake me up if I’m dreamin’! Surf dudes with attitudes are coming our way with cast members from the NBC’s Saturday morning teen sitcom from the ’90s California Dreams are reuniting. The original cast members Kelly Packard, Michael Cade, William James Jones and Jennie Kwan will perform with musician Ryan Cabrera at “Saved By the Max” in Los Angeles On April 26.

Worlds will collide as California Dreams will enter the world of Saved by the Bell, another popular teen sitcom from the ’90s — some might say a sister show. The concert will bring out the “groovy laid back mood” from the series while taking place at the aforementioned “Saved by the Max” pop-up restaurant, a replica of the Max restaurant from the series. The pop-up restaurant, which launched last year, is set to complete its run on April 30. The concert is the perfect send-off as it prepares for its next stop on its national tour, which will be announced soon.

California Dreams aired on Saturday mornings on NBC from September 12, 1992 to December 14, 1996. Created by writers Brett Dewey and Ronald B. Solomon and executive produced by Peter Engel, the show followed a group of teenagers (which eventually became more multicultural than the cast of Saved by the Bell) who hung out at a place called Sharkey’s as they tried to break into the music business with their band called — you guessed it — California Dreams. The show, much like Saved by the Bell which Dewey, Solomon and Engel also worked on, combined real-life issues with their crazy teen adventures as they learned lessons in life and friendship.

The news of the California Dreams reunion comes shortly after a recent mini-Saved by the Bell reunion. Original cast members Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley were spotted at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, CA celebrating 30 years of friendship.