EXCLUSIVE: Stage directors Warren Carlyle, Jamie Lloyd and Sammi Cannold have signed with CAA for representation.

Carlyle (above, right), a choreographer as well as director, is currently handling both duties Hugh Jackman’s world tour, and choreographed the new Broadway production of Kiss Me, Kate starring Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase. He won a 2014 Tony Award for his choreography of After Midnight.

Other Broadway choreography credits include Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century and A Christmas Story: The Musical. He directed and choreographed 2012’s Chaplin and 2011’s Hugh Jackman: Back On Broadway. TV credits include five seasons choreographing on So You Think You Can Dance, and special choreography for the 68th and 69th Tony Awards.

Lloyd (above, left), whose 2008 Royal Court production of The Pride won an Olivier Award, directed the current West End production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston. Other British stage credits include Three Days of Rain, Passion and Pinter at the Pinter. For BBC Radio 4 he adapted and directed Orson Welles’ Heart of Darkness. Lloyd will continue to be managed by LBI.

The New York-based Cannold (above, middle) became, at 25, the youngest female director in the history of the American Repertory Theater with last spring’s world premiere of Celine Song’s Endlings. She has served as an Artistic Fellow at the A.R.T., and has been named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in entertainment.