CAA Assures Agents & Staff: No Layoffs During Potentially Long WGA Standoff

EXCLUSIVE: Flying in the face of WGA leadership’s expectations that agencies might lay off dealmakers who’ll form rival boutiques to rep writers exiting percenteries that refuse to sign the WGA’s Code Of Conduct, CAA president Richard Lovett addressed the entire agency this morning and made assurances.

He said no one’s compensation is going to be impacted this year by the ongoing WGA situation. That was taken essentially as a pledge that CAA will not lay off anyone for the duration of the WGA dispute, even if it stretches.

The message was meant to bolster uncertainty that agents and staff might have had, as the dispute with WGA over packaging and affiliated production companies took a nasty turn yesterday when the WGA filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the four major packaging agencies CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners.