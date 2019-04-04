Canadian drama Mary Kills People is heading to the UK after British broadcaster Channel 4 acquired the thriller from eOne. The deal is a life of series agreement for the show, which originally launched on Global in Canada in 2017.

The show, which has been sold to more than 110 territories around the world, follows Dr. Mary Harris, played by Caroline Dhavernas, an overworked single mother and ER doctor, who lives a double life helping terminally ill patients with assisted deaths. She has managed to stay under the radar but her double life gets complicated and when her world starts to unravel, Mary realizes she’s going to have to fight dirty if she’s going to stay in the killing game. Jay Ryan stars as Joel, one of Mary’s terminally ill clients, but a mutual attraction blurs the lines of their doctor-patient relationship and Richard Short plays Des, Mary’s trusted partner in crime.

Mary Kills People is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures, in association with Corus Entertainment, and backed the Canada Media Fund, the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

Seasons one to three are executive produced by Tassie Cameron (Ten Days in The Valley), Amy Cameron (The Book of Negroes), Jocelyn Hamilton (Private Eyes) and Tecca Crosby (Private Eyes). Tara Armstrong (Private Eyes) created the series and is co-executive producer and writer for season one and two. Marsha Greene (Ten Days in the Valley) and Caroline Dhavernas (Hannibal) are executive producers for season three. Co-executive producer Holly Dale (The Americans) directs season one in its entirety. Season two is directed by Kelly Makin, Norma Bailey, and David Wellington and Season three is directed by Norma Bailey, James Genn, and Paul Fox.

The deal was brokered by Patrick Roberts, eOne’s VP Sales – UK & Scandinavia, International Distribution and Nick Lee, Head of Series Acquisition, Channel 4.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Channel 4 on bringing this ground-breaking series to the UK,” commented Dan Gopal, Executive Vice President, Sales – EMEA. “Mary Kills People is truly an original and captivating drama with thought-provoking content that has been engaging viewers all over the world. We can’t wait for UK audiences to enjoy the show.”