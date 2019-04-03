Buchwald is bolstering its executive ranks with two key hires.

In a further expansion of the agency’s Los Angeles office, Buchwald has hired Matt Nordsten, formerly with CAA, to run the Intellectual Properties division.

Nordsten moves to Buchwald after five years at CAA, where he worked in the television literary space. During his stint there, Nordsten developed such shows as The Imposter, which sold to eOne and Hulu as a pilot penalty with Greg Yaitanes set as showrunner. He also played a major role in setting up The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s series 5 Year.

At Buchwald, Nordsten will work alongside both the literary and talent divisions to further existing content and ideas in film, television, digital and other emerging platforms.

“Matt brings an expertise cultivating IP both domestically and internationally,” said Ryan Martin, recent bolster to the Buchwald ranks. “He will be creating amazing opportunities for our clients by connecting them with the incredible stories they most want to tell.”

Additionally the agency has brought in John Bloom to handle legal and business affairs for the West Coast. Bloom was formerly a business affairs executive at Marvel Television.

“I am thrilled that we have landed the kind of pedigreed talent that want to call Buchwald their home,” said Julia Buchwald.