Shea Whigham, Bruce Dern & Zach Avery Board Metalwork Pictures’ Neo-Noir Thriller ‘The Gateway’

EXCLUSIVE: Shea Whigham, two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern and Zach Avery have joined The Gateway alongside previously announced Olivia Munn. Emmy Award nominee Michele Civetta (The Executrix, Premonitions) is attached to direct. Andrew Levitas will produce under his Metalwork Pictures banner alongside Stephen Israel.

The Gateway follows Parker, a downtrodden social worker in the grips of alcoholism, assigned to the care of the daughter of single mother, Dahlia (Munn), in this neo-noir thriller. When husband Mike is released early from prison and sweeps his family back into a world of crime after a failed drug bust, Parker intervenes blurring the lines between professional obligations and personal desires. Outmatched and outgunned, Parker must turn to the father who abandoned him as a child to seek redemption and to help protect the only family he’s ever known.

Whigham recently appeared in Adam McKay’s Vice starring Christian Bale and Damien Chazelle’s First Man starring Ryan Gosling. Todd Phillip’s The Joker, in which Whigham stars, is currently in post-production at Warner Bros. and opens on Oct. 4. Whigham recently reteamed with his Boardwalk Empire, Waco and Take Shelter co-star Michael Shannon on Scott Teems’ The Quarry which is currently shooting in New Orleans. Whigham was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his role in Amazon’s Homecoming.

Dern was nominated for an Oscar for his starring role in Nebraska directed by Alexander Payne and his supporting role in Hal Ashby’s Coming Home. Other credits include White Boy Rick starring Matthew McConaughey for Columbia Pictures; Chappaquiddick alongside Jason Clarke, Kate Mara; and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained. He can currently be seen in Focus Features’ The Mustang, and this summer he will co-star in Tarantino’s highly anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Columbia Pictures.

Avery recently appeared in Ralph Fiennes’ The White Crow which Sony Pictures Classics is releasing on April 26 and Last Moment of Clarity starring Brian Cox and Samara Weaving.

Metalwork Pictures recently wrapped principal photography on Minamata which was directed by Levitas and starring Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Johnny Depp as celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

