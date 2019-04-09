EXCLUSIVE: Alissa Norby has joined BRON Studios as VP Digital Content and Strategy and will be part of the company’s expanding marketing team. She will report to Chief Marketing Officer Cassandra Butcher.

In addition to overseeing corporate digital initiatives, Norby, who previously worked at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and Fox Searchlight, has been tasked with leading the digital content and campaign strategies for BRON’s film, TV, animation and new-media slate.

Norby has produced worldwide digital campaigns for film and TV projects including The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Hotel Transylvania and The Amazing Spider-Man. At Fox Searchlight, she managed campaigns for Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water, Three Billboards and Isle of Dogs among others. Previously, she oversaw digital marketing at Legendary TV.

“It’s terrific to see another really talented executive joining the marketing and PR group at BRON,” BRON chairman Aaron L. Gilbert said. “Alissa brings a broad and diverse skill-set to BRON, pulling from experiences working for some great companies in our industry. We are lucky to have her.”

