Broadway’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Recoups Investment After 19 Weeks

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel produced by Scott Rudin, has recouped its entire investment 19 weeks after its Dec. 13, 2018, opening, Rudin announced today.

Capitalized for a reported $7.5 million, Mockingbird, with Jeff Daniels in the starring role of Atticus Finch, began previews Nov. 1 at the Shubert Theatre.

Mockingbird‘s cumulative gross sales to date tally more than $56 million, according to the production, with Mockingbird repeatedly breaking the Shubert Organzation’s weekly box office record for a play. For the week ending April 21, the most recent figures available, the play brought in $1,720,828, 124% of its gross potential.

In addition to Daniels, To Kill A Mockingbird, directed by Bartlett Sher, features cast members Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson,
Gideon Glick, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Danny Wolohan, Frederick Weller, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews and Erin Wilhelmi.

