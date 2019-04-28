Broadway’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Breaks Own Box Office Record For The Fourth Time

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird is continuing to make waves on Broadway. Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the play based on Harper Lee’s classic novel and directed by Bartlett Sher has broken its own one-week box office record for the fourth time. It has now reached a record-breaking gross of $1,756,227 (for the week ending April 28) and still holds the title of the highest weekly gross of a play in the history of the Shubert Organization. This makes To Kill a Mockingbird the highest grossing American play in Broadway history.

The news comes after it was recently announced that To Kill a Mockingbird has officially recouped its entire investment. The stage adaptation has played to capacity crowds since performances began on Nov. 1, 2018. Cumulative gross sales to date stand at more than $57 million.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Lee’s story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch (Jeff Daniels). The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).