Bryan Cranston, Adam Driver, Jeff Daniels & Laurie Metcalf Among Broadway’s Drama League Award Nominees – Complete List

The Ferryman, Network, To Kill A Mockingbird and What The Constitution Means To Me are among the Broadway and Off Broadway productions taking nominations in this year’s New York Drama League Awards.

The 2019 nominees were announced today in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award. The roster was read this morning by the current stars of Broadway’s Waitress, Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan at Sardi’s Restaurant.

The 85th Annual Drama League Awards will be held on Friday, May 17.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties

by Jen Silverman

Directed by Mike Donahue

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Dance Nation

Written by Clare Barron

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

Playwrights Horizons

Fairview

Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury

Directed by Sarah Benson

Soho Rep

The Ferryman

Written by Jez Butterworth

Directed by Sam Mendes

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Written by Taylor Mac

Directed by George C. Wolfe

The House That Will Not Stand

Written by Marcus Gardley

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

New York Theatre Workshop

The Jungle

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson

Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin

St. Ann’s Warehouse

The Lehman Trilogy

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power

Directed by Sam Mendes

Park Avenue Armory

Network

Adapted by Lee Hall; Based on the film by Paddy Chayefsky

Directed by Ivo van Hove

Belasco Theatre

Paradise Blue

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Signature Theatre Company

Teenage Dick

Written by Mike Lew

Directed by Moritz von Steulpnagel

Public Theater

To Kill A Mockingbird

Written by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the novel by Harper Lee

Directed by Bartlett Sher

Shubert Theatre

What The Constitution Means To Me

Written by Heidi Shreck

Directed by Oliver Butler

New York Theatre Workshop/Barrow Street Theater/Hayes Theater

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

All My Sons

Written by Arthur Miller

Directed by Jack O’Brien

Roundabout Theatre Company

Boesman and Lena

Written by Athol Fugard

Directed by Yaël Farber

Signature Theatre Company

Burn This

Written by Lanford Wilson

Directed by Michael Mayer

Hudson Theatre

By The Way, Meet Vera Stark

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Kamilah Forbes

Signature Theatre Company

Choir Boy

Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Directed by Trip Cullman

Manhattan Theatre Club

King Lear

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Sam Gold

Cort Theatre

Torch Song

Written by Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Moisés Kaufman

Hayes Theatre

Twelfth Night

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah

Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival

The Waverly Gallery

Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

John Golden Theatre

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Book by Dominique Morisseau; Music and Lyrics from The Legendary Motown Catalog

Directed by Des McAnuff

Imperial Theatre

Beetlejuice

Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King; Music by Eddie Perfect; Lyrics by Eddie Perfect

Directed by Alex Timbers

Winter Garden Theatre

Be More Chill

Book by Joe Tracz; Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Lyceum Theatre

The Cher Show

Book by Rick Elice; Music by Various Artists

Directed by Jason Moore

Neil Simon Theatre

Hadestown

Lyrics and Book by Anais Mitchell

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Walter Kerr Theatre

Head Over Heels

Songs by The Go-Go’s; Conceived by Jeff Whitty; Original Book by Jeff Whitty; Book adapted by James Magruder; Based on ‘The Arcadia’ by Sir Philip Sidney

Directed by Michael Mayer

Hudson Theatre

The Hello Girls

Music and Lyrics by Peter Mills; Book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel

Directed by Cara Reichel

Prospect Theatre Company/59 East 59 Theaters

King Kong

Written by Jack Thorne; Score Composed and Produced by Marius de Vries; Songs by Eddie Perfect

Directed by Drew McOnie

The Prom

by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; Music by Matthew Sklar; Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Directed by Casey Nicholaw

Longacre Theatre

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Book, Music and Lyrics by Andrew R. Butler

Directed by Joran Fein

Ars Nova

Tootsie

by Robert Horn; Music by David Yazbek; Lyrics by David Yazbek

Directed by Scott Ellis

Marquis Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Carmen Jones

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halevy’s adaptation of Prosper Merimee’s Carmen; Music by Georges Bizet

Directed by John Doyle

Classic Stage Company

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Book by Joseph Stein; Music by Jerry Bock; Lyrics By Sheldon Harnick

Directed by Joel Grey

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene/Stage 42

Kiss Me, Kate

Book by Sam Spewack and Bella Spewack; Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Directed by Scott Ellis

Roundabout Theatre Company

Oklahoma!

Book by Oscar Hammerstein; Music by Richard Rodgers; Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

Directed by Daniel Fish

St. Ann’s Warehouse/Circle in the Square Theatre

Ordinary Days

Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon

Directed by Jonathan Silverstein

Keen Company

Smokey Joe’s Café

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller

Directed by Joshua Bergasse

Stage 42

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Eboni Booth, Dance Nation

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Josh Charles, Straight White Men

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill A Mockingbird

Jessica Frances Dukes, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark

André De Shields, Hadestown

Adam Driver, Burn This

Edie Falco, The True

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand

Lynda Gravatt, The House That Will Not Stand and The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll’d

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Ammar Haj Ahmad, The Jungle

Ethan Hawke, True West

Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge and Summer and Smoke

Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena

Nikki M. James, Twelfth Night

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill A Mockingbird

Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Tracy Letts, All My Sons

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels

Gregg Mozgala, Teenage Dick

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and Choir Boy

Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys

Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones

Debra Jo Rupp, The Cake

Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Heidi Schreck, What The Constitution Means To Me

Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Keith Randolph Smith, Paradise Blue

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Michael Stuhlbarg, Socrates

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ben Turner, The Jungle

Ana Villafañe, Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Kerry Washington, American Son

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

BD Wong, The Great Leap

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre – Kelli O’Hara

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Alex Timbers

Unique Contribution to the Theatre – Taylor Mac

Since the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award can be won only once in a performer’s lifetime, the organization listed the following performers who are ineligible this year despite “exemplary work”:

Stockard Channing, Apologia

Glenn Close, Mother of the Maid

Glenda Jackson, King Lear

Cherry Jones, The Lifespan of a Fact

Nathan Lane, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

John Lithgow, Hillary and Clinton

Stephen Rea, Cyprus Avenue

Also of note, last spring’s star-heavy and well-reviewed Broadway revival of The Boys In The Band, directed by Joe Mantello and featuring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells, among others, did not accommodate Drama League nominators and so was ineligible for nominations. A show spokesperson said nominators were not accommodated due to limited ticket availability and the limited run of the show.