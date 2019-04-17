Bryan Cranston, Adam Driver, Jeff Daniels & Laurie Metcalf Among Broadway’s Drama League Award Nominees – Complete List

The Ferryman, Network, To Kill A Mockingbird and What The Constitution Means To Me are among the Broadway and Off Broadway productions taking nominations in this year’s New York Drama League Awards.
The 2019 nominees were announced today in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award. The roster was read this morning by the current stars of Broadway’s Waitress, Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan at Sardi’s Restaurant.
The 85th Annual Drama League Awards will be held on Friday, May 17.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties
by Jen Silverman
Directed by Mike Donahue
Lucille Lortel Theatre
Dance Nation
Written by Clare Barron
Directed by Lee Sunday Evans
Playwrights Horizons
Fairview
Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury
Directed by Sarah Benson
Soho Rep
The Ferryman
Written by Jez Butterworth
Directed by Sam Mendes
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Written by Taylor Mac
Directed by George C. Wolfe
The House That Will Not Stand
Written by Marcus Gardley
Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
New York Theatre Workshop
The Jungle
Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson
Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin
St. Ann’s Warehouse
The Lehman Trilogy
Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power
Directed by Sam Mendes
Park Avenue Armory
Network
Adapted by Lee Hall; Based on the film by Paddy Chayefsky
Directed by Ivo van Hove
Belasco Theatre
Paradise Blue
Written by Dominique Morisseau
Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Signature Theatre Company
Teenage Dick
Written by Mike Lew
Directed by Moritz von Steulpnagel
Public Theater
To Kill A Mockingbird
Written by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the novel by Harper Lee
Directed by Bartlett Sher
Shubert Theatre
What The Constitution Means To Me
Written by Heidi Shreck
Directed by Oliver Butler
New York Theatre Workshop/Barrow Street Theater/Hayes Theater
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
All My Sons
Written by Arthur Miller
Directed by Jack O’Brien
Roundabout Theatre Company
Boesman and Lena
Written by Athol Fugard
Directed by Yaël Farber
Signature Theatre Company
Burn This
Written by Lanford Wilson
Directed by Michael Mayer
Hudson Theatre
By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Written by Lynn Nottage
Directed by Kamilah Forbes
Signature Theatre Company
Choir Boy
Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Directed by Trip Cullman
Manhattan Theatre Club
King Lear
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Sam Gold
Cort Theatre
Torch Song
Written by Harvey Fierstein
Directed by Moisés Kaufman
Hayes Theatre
Twelfth Night
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah
Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival
The Waverly Gallery
Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Directed by Lila Neugebauer
John Golden Theatre
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Book by Dominique Morisseau; Music and Lyrics from The Legendary Motown Catalog
Directed by Des McAnuff
Imperial Theatre
Beetlejuice
Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King; Music by Eddie Perfect; Lyrics by Eddie Perfect
Directed by Alex Timbers
Winter Garden Theatre
Be More Chill
Book by Joe Tracz; Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis
Directed by Stephen Brackett
Lyceum Theatre
The Cher Show
Book by Rick Elice; Music by Various Artists
Directed by Jason Moore
Neil Simon Theatre
Hadestown
Lyrics and Book by Anais Mitchell
Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Walter Kerr Theatre
Head Over Heels
Songs by The Go-Go’s; Conceived by Jeff Whitty; Original Book by Jeff Whitty; Book adapted by James Magruder; Based on ‘The Arcadia’ by Sir Philip Sidney
Directed by Michael Mayer
Hudson Theatre
The Hello Girls
Music and Lyrics by Peter Mills; Book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel
Directed by Cara Reichel
Prospect Theatre Company/59 East 59 Theaters
King Kong
Written by Jack Thorne; Score Composed and Produced by Marius de Vries; Songs by Eddie Perfect
Directed by Drew McOnie
The Prom
by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; Music by Matthew Sklar; Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Directed by Casey Nicholaw
Longacre Theatre
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Book, Music and Lyrics by Andrew R. Butler
Directed by Joran Fein
Ars Nova
Tootsie
by Robert Horn; Music by David Yazbek; Lyrics by David Yazbek
Directed by Scott Ellis
Marquis Theatre
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
Carmen Jones
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halevy’s adaptation of Prosper Merimee’s Carmen; Music by Georges Bizet
Directed by John Doyle
Classic Stage Company
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Book by Joseph Stein; Music by Jerry Bock; Lyrics By Sheldon Harnick
Directed by Joel Grey
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene/Stage 42
Kiss Me, Kate
Book by Sam Spewack and Bella Spewack; Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
Directed by Scott Ellis
Roundabout Theatre Company
Oklahoma!
Book by Oscar Hammerstein; Music by Richard Rodgers; Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein
Directed by Daniel Fish
St. Ann’s Warehouse/Circle in the Square Theatre
Ordinary Days
Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon
Directed by Jonathan Silverstein
Keen Company
Smokey Joe’s Café
Music and Lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller
Directed by Joshua Bergasse
Stage 42
NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Eboni Booth, Dance Nation
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Josh Charles, Straight White Men
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill A Mockingbird
Jessica Frances Dukes, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
André De Shields, Hadestown
Adam Driver, Burn This
Edie Falco, The True
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand
Lynda Gravatt, The House That Will Not Stand and The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll’d
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Ammar Haj Ahmad, The Jungle
Ethan Hawke, True West
Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge and Summer and Smoke
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
Nikki M. James, Twelfth Night
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill A Mockingbird
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Tracy Letts, All My Sons
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels
Gregg Mozgala, Teenage Dick
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and Choir Boy
Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Debra Jo Rupp, The Cake
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Heidi Schreck, What The Constitution Means To Me
Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Keith Randolph Smith, Paradise Blue
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Michael Stuhlbarg, Socrates
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ben Turner, The Jungle
Ana Villafañe, Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Kerry Washington, American Son
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
BD Wong, The Great Leap
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre – Kelli O’Hara
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Alex Timbers
Unique Contribution to the Theatre – Taylor Mac
Since the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award can be won only once in a performer’s lifetime, the organization listed the following performers who are ineligible this year despite “exemplary work”:
Stockard Channing, Apologia
Glenn Close, Mother of the Maid
Glenda Jackson, King Lear
Cherry Jones, The Lifespan of a Fact
Nathan Lane, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
John Lithgow, Hillary and Clinton
Stephen Rea, Cyprus Avenue
Also of note, last spring’s star-heavy and well-reviewed Broadway revival of The Boys In The Band, directed by Joe Mantello and featuring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells, among others, did not accommodate Drama League nominators and so was ineligible for nominations. A show spokesperson said nominators were not accommodated due to limited ticket availability and the limited run of the show.
