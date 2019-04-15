Broadway Box Office Steady At $34M; ‘Burn This’, ‘Hadestown’ Preview Strong

With all of its new spring arrivals up and running, Broadway box office held about steady from the previous week, a good sign given that two fewer shows were on the boards during Week 46 (ending April 14). In all, the 36 productions took in $34,725,461, with attendance of 304,463 down a small 3.4% from the previous week.

A roster of eight previewing productions awaited opening nights that will unfold over the next couple of weeks. So in chronological order:

Burn This was down about 6% from the previous week, a slip that can be chalked up to five heavily comped press performances. The Lanford Wilson revival starring Keri Russell and Adam Driver at the Hudson Theatre took in $762,998. Opening night is April 16;

Hadestown, the remarkable musical re-telling of the Orpheus myth, was SRO at the Walter Kerr, grossed $688,422, about 81% of potential. Opens April 17;

Hillary and Clinton, starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow at the Golden, also had a press-heavy week, with grosses of $375,438 reflecting about 46% of potential. Attendance of 5,960 filled about 95% of seats. Opens April 18;

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the Taylor Mac comedy starring Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen, played to Booth houses 94% full, but with average ticket prices a modest $67, the $388,549 b.o. was about 45% of potential. Opening night is April 21;

All My Sons, starring Annette Bening and Tracy Letts at the non-profit Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre, took in $424,814, with 92% of seats occupied. Opens April 22;

Tootsie, at the Marquis, grossed $821,781, a middling 55% of potential. With an average ticket price of $87, attendance was at 84% of capacity. Opening night is April 23;

Ink, James Graham’s London hit about the early Fleet Street days of Rupert Murdoch starring Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller, took in only $321,953 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, just about 44% of potential. Attendance of 4,421 was 87% of capacity. Opens April 24;

Beetlejuice, the musical adaptation of the Tim Burton favorite, scared up $686,456 at the Winter Garden, 59% of potential. Attendance was 91% of capacity. Opening night of April 25 will bring down the curtain on the Broadway season’s new shows.

Some other notables of the week:

To Kill A Mockingbird, a sell-out, grossed $1.5M, a small dip from the previous week due to a discount matinee for New York City public school kids;

Oklahoma!, the reimagined classic musical at Circle in the Square, played to full houses, taking $599,132;

King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, grossed $640,045 at the Cort, about 71% of potential. Attendance was at 80% of capacity.

The week’s sell-outs – or close enough, with attendance at 98% of capacity or more – were Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Oklahoma!, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird, What The Constitution Means To Me and Wicked.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,608,936,242, about 12% greater year to year. Attendance of 12,884,839 was up 10% over last year at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.