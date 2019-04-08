A Broadway crowded with new spring shows saw customers making tough choices last week, with a hefty slice of the 38 productions registering a slip in box office from the previous week. In all, Broadway grossed $35,291,616 during Week 45 (ending April 7), a 4% dip from the previous week.

Total attendance was 315,320, about the same as the previous week despite one more production on the roster. Average ticket price was down a bit – from $117 to $112 – with total attendance at about 90% of capacity.

Two productions – All My Sons and Ink – joined the line-up, just as two – Kinky Boots and The Band’s Visit – bid adieu. Only the latter saw a last-minute bump, with receipts climbing by $90,453 to $756,099. Kinky Boots held steady, taking in $1,009,005, about 78% of potential for its farewell week.

All My Sons, the Arthur Miller revival starring Annette Bening, Tracy Letts and Benjamin Walker, filled about 92% of seats at the American Airlines Theatre, grossing $248,769 for four previews (about 62% of potential). Opening night is April 22.

Ink, James Graham’s London hit about the early Fleet Street days of Rupert Murdoch starring Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller, posted receipts of

$258,936 for seven previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, about 41% of potential but with attendance at about 82% of capacity. The new arrival had a modest average ticket price of $70. Opening night is April 24.

Two productions had their opening nights last week: King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, and the bold revival of Oklahoma! at Circle in the Square. Both productions opened to strong reviews, and opening night passes and press comps no doubt played a part in keeping receipts well below potential. Attendance was strong at both theaters, with Jackson playing to houses 92% filled and Oklahoma! wowing SRO crowds.

The packed roster of previewing productions also included:

Burn This, doing fine at the Hudson, with Keri Russell and Adam Driver pulling in $813,664, attendance at 93% of capacity. Opens April 16;

Hadestown at the Walter Kerr, taking $615,074 for seven previews of virtually-full houses. Opens April 17;

Hillary and Clinton, starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow at the Golden; solid attendance but $67 average ticket kept receipts of $391,945 at 48% of potential. Opening night is April 18;

Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus, pulling in $381,334, about 44% of potential. Attendance of 5,796 was about 94% of capacity at the Booth. Average ticket price of $66 was on the stingier end of the spectrum. Opening night is April 21;

Tootsie at the Marquis ($796,802 for seven previews, attendance at 85% capacity). Opens April 23;

Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden ($765,711 for seven previews, attendance at 95% of capacity). Opens April 25;

Still knocking ’em dead was Ain’t Too Proud, the Temptations jukebox musical at the Imperial, grossing $1.3M, and, needless to say, To Kill a Mockingbird at the Shubert and Network at the Belasco.

Season to date, Broadway has taken in $1,574,210,781, a 13% increase year to year. Attendance of 12,580,376 was up 11% over last year.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.