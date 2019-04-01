Has Broadway ever looked more Hollywood? Beetlejuice and Tootsie have joined a theatrical lineup that already includes Network, Pretty Woman and King Kong, to name a few of this season’s stage adaptations of Tinseltown classics — and judging by the latest arrivals’ box office performances, audiences show few signs of big-screen burnout.

Beetlejuice was a sellout in its first two previews at the Winter Garden Theatre, grossing $332,008, with an average ticket price of $123. Tootsie was comparable, grossing $354,746 for its first two previews at the Marquis, with attendance of 3,204 at 98% of capacity. Beetlejuice opens April 25 and Tootsie on April 23.

Overall, Broadway box office for Week 44, ending March 31, was up 8% from the previous week, scoring $36.8 million. Attendance for the 37 shows was 313,513, a 5% jump over the previous week.

Opening to ecstatic reviews at the Helen Hayes Theatre, Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me took in $276,611 for six previews and the opening-night performance, about 47% of potential — smallish even considering press tickets and opening night comps. No matter: The show’s confident producers just announced a six-week extension, and Schreck’s remarkable Constitution will play through July 21. Multiple Tony Award nominations are all but certain.

To Kill a Mockingbird, whose 1962 film adaptation won three Oscars and was up for Best Picture, continued its blazing run at the Shubert, breaking its previous box office record with $1,718,215.

Other Broadway notables of the week:

King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson in the title role and opening April 4 at the Cort, took in $507,529 for seven previews, playing to 90%-full houses;

Oklahoma! was a sellout in previews at Circle in the Square, grossing $537,287. Opening night is April 7;

Burn This, starring Keri Russell and Adam Driver, was hot at the Hudson, grossing $913,342, about 91% of potential; attendance of 7,374 was 98% of capacity. Opens April 16;

Hadestown, the Anais Mitchell musical in previews at the Walter Kerr, took in a big $734,908, a solid 86% of potential, with attendance of 7,192 at 98% of capacity. Opens April 17;

Hillary and Clinton, starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, grossed $434,350 for 8 previews at the Golden, with houses 94% filled. Opens April 18;

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, starring Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen and Julie White, took in $433,909 at the Booth. Opening night is April 21;

Anastasia played its last on March 31, going out on a high note: Gross was $1,012,316, 93% of potential;

Ain’t Too Proud scored $1.3M at the Imperial, with attendance of 11,176 at 98% of capacity.

Sellouts for the week (or near enough at 98% of capacity or more) were Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Burn This, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Network, Oklahoma!, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tootsie and Wicked.

Season to date, Broadway has taken in $1,54 billion, a 14% increase year to year. Attendance of 1.23 million was up 12% over last year.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.