Broadway Box Office Hits $38M With Final Four Shows Of Season; ‘Tootsie’ Takes $959,001

Broadway settled back a bit last week, slipping about 5% to $38,151,116 from the previous week’s Easter-bumped receipts. Total attendance for the 36 shows during Week 48 (ending Sunday, April 28) was down a small 3% to 316,868.

The week was a busy one (especially for critics), with the opening nights of the final four Tony-eligible productions of the 2018/19 season. In chronological order (and keeping in mind all those press previews and opening night comps):

All My Sons, starring Annette Bening, Tracy Letts and Benjamin Walker at the nonprofit Roundabout’s subscription-heavy American Airlines Theatre, opened April 22 to near-full houses. Box office was $447,448;

Tootsie opened to strong reviews at the Marquis on April 23, with 91% of seats filled for seven performances, heavily comped. Receipts of $959,001 reflected about 64% of potential;

Ink, opened April 24 at the nonprofit subscription-heavy Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, and took in $327,495, 90% of seats filled;

Beetlejuice opened at the Winter Garden on April 25, SRO and grossing $834,395, its strongest week yet, and, like the other openers, heavily comped.

King Kong canceled its Saturday matinee performance midway through the show – a mechanical failure put the kibosh on the Kong vs. Cobra scene. No performers were harmed, refunds and exchanges were offered, and the show was back by Saturday night. Receipts for the week fell 18%, to $807,055.

On a happier note, Oklahoma!, selling out at Circle in the Square, extended its engagement through January 2020 (original closing was Sept. 1). The Daniel Fish-directed re-imagining was at capacity for the week, grossing $651,744, with an average ticket price of strong $124.

Some other notables:

Ain’t Too Proud had another sell-out week, grossing a big $1.4M;

Burn This, starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell, had another fine week at the Hudson, grossing $932,391;

Hadestown hit $959,450, SRO at the Walter Kerr.

Complete list of the week’s sell-outs – or close enough, with attendance at 98% of capacity or more – was Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, All My Sons, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hillary And Clinton, Kiss Me Kate, Network, Oklahoma!, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird, What The Constitution Means To Me and Wicked. Burn This was so close at 97%.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,687,307,148, about 12% better year to year. Attendance of 13,529,907 was up 10% over last year at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.