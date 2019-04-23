Sony Pictures Wins Screen Rights To Britney Spears Song-Filled Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has won an auction for screen rights to the Broadway-bound Once Upon a One More Time, a fairy tale fueled by the hit songs of Britney Spears. The stage version world premieres this fall at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, before heading to Broadway next year.

John Davis’ Davis Entertainment will produce the film along with Spears and her manager Larry Rudolph.

In Once Upon a One More Time, Cinderella, Snow White and the other fairy tale princesses gather for their book club when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. The musical features such Spears hits as Oops I Did It Again, Lucky, Circus and Toxic. The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere and is directed by Rock Of Ages‘ Kristin Hanggi with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself).

While studios are looking for the next Bohemian Rhapsody, the musical is likened more than anything to Mamma Mia! for its screen potential.

CAA brokered the deal.