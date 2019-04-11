Click to Skip Ad
BAFTA LA Sets 2019 Britannia Awards Date

Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke at the 2018 Britannia Awards Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles will hold its annual British Academy Britannia Awards on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony honoring the work of outstanding British and international talent will again stream live to U.S. viewers on BritBox, the SVOD service from BBC Studios and ITV.

Last year’s honorees included Jim Carrey, Emilia Clarke, Steve McQueen, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Feige and Damian Lewis. Jack Whitehall was the host.

Proceeds from the event support BAFTA’s Access for All campaign.

