Brian Geraghty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Sharon Leal To Star In Racially Charged Drama ‘Blindfire’

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker, TNT’s The Alienist), Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill), Sharon Leal (Supergirl, Instinct) are set to star in Blindfire, a crime drama written and directed by Mike Nell. Howard Barish, who produced the Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay-directed prison system documentary, the 13th, is producing Blindfire via his Kandoo Films shingle. Filming is slated to begin this month in Los Angeles.

The pic, which will mark Nell’s directorial debut, centers around a police officer (Geraghty) who, while responding to a violent hostage call, kills the African American suspect only to later learn of his innocence. Sensing this was a set-up, and facing repercussions, he must track down the person responsible while examining his own accountability and the ingrained racism which brought him to this point. Leal will play his partner, while Lenz has been cast as his wife.

Jim Beaver, Edwina Findley, Chikè Okonkwo, and Wayne Brady round out the supporting cast.

“Blindfire is an important story to me,” said Barish. “It’s a film that touches on racial tension, identity, and redemption. My hope is that like some of my other projects, it will become a conversation starter for so many issues prevalent in our society today.”

“Through film, I believe we can set an example of change for the future, and my goal is to hold a mirror up, allowing the audience to examine a timely tragedy – through multiple perspectives – with nuance and empathy,” said Nell.

Geraghty, who will next be seen opposite Zac Efron in the Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, is repped by Gersh and Management 360. APA and Atlas Artists rep Lenz, who was tapped to star in USA Network’s Suits spinoff Pearson. Leal, whose credits include Dreamgirls and the Why Did I Get Married? films, is a client of Paradigm and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.