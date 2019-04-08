The WWE Network’s live feed went dark after Bret “The Hitman” Hart was attacked by a member of the crowd during his WWE Hall of Fame acceptance speech Saturday night, but footage is emerging showing the aftermath of the wild incident at the Barclays Center in New York.

The event was part of the weekend surrounding Sunday’s Wrestlemania 35. Hart was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame along with his original Hart Foundation tag-team partner Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Neidhart, who died last year, was repped by his daughter Natalya.

Bret and Natalya were at the podium inside the wrestling ring when the attacker, Zachary Madsen, jumped into the ring and tackled Hart to the ground. In an arena full of pro wrestlers, it wasn’t long before Madsen was subdued.

Here are a couple angles from the incident:

The scene after a fan jumped the barrier and attempted to tackle Bret Hart during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. (via @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/DxPnaWxpb6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2019

Bret Hart and a security guard suffered minor injuries, though Hart finished his speech. Both were treated at a local hospital and released, according to the New York Times.

One of the wrestlers in the crowd who held down Madsen was Hart’s nephew, Davey Boy Smith.

Glad I was able to help my Uncle @BretHart tonight at the WWE Hall of Fame. 👊🥊 That “fan” was lucky I was being held back. As Rickson Gracie said “If we fight for money, I’ll stop hitting you when you ask me to. If we fight for honor, I’ll stop hitting you when I feel like it” — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) April 7, 2019

Madsen, 26, was arrested and on charges of assault and criminal trespass. He is being held on $1,500 bail.

Wrestlmania 35 took place Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.