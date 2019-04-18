Bradley Welsh Dead: Star Of ‘Trainspotting 2’ And Boxing Champ Slain At 42

Bradley Welsh, one of the stars of the film Trainspotting 2 and a former British lightweight boxing champion, was shot dead on a Scotland street Wednesday night. He was 42 years old.

Welsh played crime boss Doyle in Trainspotting 2. He was reportedly shot in the head following a confrontation in Edinburgh, according to the The Sun.

“His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing,” said authorities, who did not identify Welsh. “Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation.”

Welsh was active in his community, running the Holyrood gym in Edinburgh as a way to involve kids in boxing and keep them from trouble.

There was no immediate word on survivors.