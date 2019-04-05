EXCLUSIVE: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, and Alistair Petrie are set to star in Eight For Silver, a period piece written and directed by Sean Ellis. LD Entertainment is behind the film, which is slated to begin filming this month in France.

Set in the countryside of France, the 19th-century horror pic follows John McBride (Holbrook), a pathologist assigned to determine if the body of a 14-year-old boy found in the woods is the work of a man or a beast. McBride is then welcomed as a guest into the family home of a local wealthy landowner, Seamus Laurent (Petrie), and his wife Isabelle (Reilly), who share that their own son, a friend of the victim, has been missing for two weeks. Distraught and determined to keep her daughter safe, Isabelle finds comfort in the arrival of John while he is forced to confront the horrors of his own dark past.

Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are producing the project on behalf of LD, which is fully financing the production.

Ellis, repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent, previously collaborated with LD on Anthropoid, a historical thriller which Ellis co-wrote and directed.

Holbrook, last seen on the big screen on in Fox's The Predator sequel. Reilly currently stars in Paramount Network's Taylor Sheridan-created series, Yellowstone. Petrie is part of the main cast of Netflix's Sex Education comedy series.

LD is repped by attorney Eric Thompson.