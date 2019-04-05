EXCLUSIVE: Boris Kodjoe, known for his roles in films like Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Brown Sugar, is adapting author Eric Jerome Dickey’s novel, One Night, as his first directorial feature. He’ll also serve as executive producer alongside Eric Tomosunas of Swirl Films. Producers are Carol Shine (Blackhouse) and Chris Beal.

The book is about two strangers who push the limits of fear, devotion, and the law, as they attempt to catch a glimpse of their future — in only one night. Allen Sowelle and Eric Jerome Dickey wrote the screenplay.

“Eric Jerome Dickey has made a legendary career out of capturing the imagination of a generation by creating diverse characters who face challenges in love and life,” said Kodjoe. “I’m honored that he entrusted me to lend my vision to his world.”

Kodjoe currently co-stars in ABC’s Shondaland drama, Station 19. Other recent credits include CBS’ Code Black, House Of Cards on Netflix, and the Fox comedy series, The Last Man on Earth.

Kodjoe is repped by Gersh and Untitled.