BET announced today that the subversive relationship comedy Boomerang is coming back around for a new season while the groovin’ Don Cornelius-infused period drama American Soul will also return to the network with some new dance moves.

The news comes ahead of the season finale of American Soul which will air at 9 pm ET/PT and be followed by a special episode of Boomerang written by Jenny Lee and Emmy award winner Lena Waithe, who serves as executive producer of the series alongside Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

“BET Networks is so proud to be the television home for the compelling scripted series, Boomerang and American Soul,” said Scott Mills, President, BET Networks. “Our continued partnership demonstrates BET’s commitment to the elevation of creative and authentic storytelling that viewers expect from the brand.”

Based on the iconic ’90s romantic comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Berry, Boomerang takes place about 25 years after the events of Marcus Graham’s (who was played by Eddie Murphy in the 1992 pic) womanizing adventures and the gloriousness of Lady Eloise and Strangé. It centers on Marcus and Angela Lewis’s (played by Berry in the film) daughter Simone Graham (Tetona Jackson) and Bryson Broyer (son of Jaqueline Broyer, who was played by Robin Givens in the movie). The two are making moves as marketing professionals — like their parents. While they attempt to step out of their parents’ shadows, they try to navigate the terrain of relationships with their friends.

Said Waithe of the renewal: “Making Boomerang has been one of the highlights of my career and the positive feedback we’ve gotten from fans and critics has been so validating, I’m beyond excited to dive even deeper into these characters’ lives in season two.”

Titled “Us Too”, the penultimate episode of Boomerang will bring a fresh take on the #MeToo movement. The episode explores what happens when Simone’s dad and known womanizer Marcus is brought down by a scandal. As a result, Marcus’ once-charming hijinks land him in hot water and The Graham Agency is closed forever. The backlash is swift and his daughter and her squad are left to wonder what happens to “Us” after #MeToo? Exploring everyone from Bill Cosby to R. Kelly, “Us Too” is an honest and intimate look at all sides of the #MeToo movement from the black millennial perspective. Check out a clip from tonight’s episode below.

American Soul dives into what became of one of the most prominent and groundbreaking television shows for African-American culture: Soul Train. Starring Sinqua Walls (Power, The Breaks) as a young Don Cornelius, the series also features Grammy-nominated singer Kelly Price, Jason Dirden (Greenleaf), Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol, and Jelani Winston.

“We are incredibly grateful to continue to tell the American Soul story. Season one was so well received by the culture and we feel that season two will be even more fun and exciting,” said Jesse Collins, Executive Producer.

Connie Orlando, Head of Programming, BET Networks adds, “The partnership and creative trust of Tony Cornelius and everyone at Jesse Collins Entertainment resonated with audiences in a significant way and ensured American Soul‘s success. BET Networks is invested in showcasing black excellence in our programming and we look forward to digging even deeper into the incredible legacy of Don Cornelius and Soul Train in season two.”

The season finale features guest appearances by Gabrielle Dennis (The Bobby Brown Story) as Tina Turner and McKinley Freeman (Hit the Floor) as Ike Turner. As Encore achieves its greatest success, opening for Ike & Tina Turner, Simone, Kendall, and JT must reconcile their own lives before committing to the group. Meanwhile, Don secures a second season for Soul Train, and decides to focus on repairing his family but may find it’s too little, too late. Watch a clip from the episode of Dennis and Freeman shaking their tail feathers as Ike and Tina below.