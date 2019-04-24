Bond 25 Cast & Key Details Set To Be Revealed From “Iconic 007 Location”

The producers of Bond 25 are set to reveal cast and other details about the production tomorrow, according to a message from the franchise’s official twitter account.

The tweet reads, “Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the # BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using # BOND25“

Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/OwfjrRYZQd — James Bond (@007) April 24, 2019

Speculation has been rife over the film’s cast, title and other details. Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) is writer-director on the film with Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomie Harris set to reprise their roles. Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek is reportedly in the frame to play the film’s villain.

The film recently had a release date change from February 14 2020 to April 8 2020. Additional writers on the script include Neil Purvis, Robert Wade and Scott Z Burns and there have been reports that Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller Bridge has also contributed. Shatterhand was widely reported to be the film’s working title.

Universal is handling international distribution while MGM oversees domestic in partnership with Annapurna through the new United Artists Releasing label.