‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Rocks Past $900M At Worldwide Box Office

Fox and New Regency’s four-time Oscar winner Bohemian Rhapsody rocked across the $900M mark globally this weekend. With $900.6M through Sunday, the highest-grossing music biopic in history is also Fox’s 4th biggest movie ever worldwide, behind Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. Talk about a landslide for this $52M-budgeted foot-stomper — and a supersonic high note for Fox’s closing chapter.

Burning through the sky since it debuted early in the UK last October, the Freddie Mercury story currently counts $685.2M from the international box office as it continues play in China ($13.9M to date) and a stunning $115M+ run in Japan.

The Rami Malek-starrer has been inching up on the $900M threshold for a few weeks now, a milestone that at one time would have seemed unthinkable. But as we’ve noted throughout the film’s box office career, the production’s behind-the-scenes drama ultimately did not tarnish the project. Instead, Bohemian Rhapsody overachieved.

The Graham King-produced film finished 4th in Deadline’s recent 2018 profit tournament, ahead of such superhero tentpoles as Aquaman, Venom and Deadpool 2.

Part of Bo Rhap‘s power was derived from steering clear of the standard drugs and rock n’ roll biopic fare which allowed the great concert pieces and Queen songs to take center stage. And the music was especially key overseas where fans old and new have been energized by singalong versions that helped fuel fervor, particularly in Asia and Latin America. Japan, typically a slow-burn market, leads all play with $115.3M after another slight 18% drop in the 23rd weekend.

Bo Rhap‘s Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in after Bryan Singer was fired from the director’s chair, has Paramount’s Elton John musical fantasy Rocketman on deck with the world premiere now set for the Cannes Film Festival next month.