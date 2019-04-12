‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed For Season 10 By CBS As Star Tom Selleck Inks New Deal

CBS has renewed another stalwart crime procedural drama for next season. The network has given a Season 10 pickup to Blue Bloods with star Tom Selleck signing a new one-year deal to return for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. The series, from CBS TV Studios, will celebrate its 200th episode when the show premieres in fall 2019.

Related Story 'NCIS' Renewed For Season 17 By CBS As Star & EP Mark Harmon Inks New Deal

In addition to Selleck, who plays New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Blue Bloods also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Contract negotiations with them are in various stages, with all expected to come back.

The renewal of Blue Bloods comes on the heels of CBS picking up NCIS for a 17th season after CBS TV Studios closed a new deal with star/executive producer Mark Harmon.

A sturdy ratings performer and a big viewership draw in its Friday 10 PM timeslot which it has maintained since its series premiere on September 24, 2010, Blue Bloods is currently the #8 most-watched show in all of broadcast television. It’s also the most-watched network drama on CBS’ digital platforms, including CBS All Access. And like NCIS, Blue Bloods has been a top seller internationally, generating profits for CBS TV Studios.

“Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

Leonard Goldberg, Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns and Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor executive produce.

Blue Bloods is the latest early series renewal at CBS. It joins NCIS, comedies Young Sheldon and Mom, both picked up for two more seasons, crime drama Criminal Minds,which will return for a final season, as well as freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I..