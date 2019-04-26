‘Blindspot’ Off NBC’s Schedule For May Sweeps

NBC’s Blindspot will not air during May Sweeps, a scheduling move that does not bode well for the on-the-bubble drama series.
The Blacklist had been scheduled to take the 8 PM time slot tonight due to Blindspot‘s previously planned week off. The Blacklist will air a two-hour episode tonight beginning at 8 PM and will remain in the 8 PM time slot through its Season 6 finale on May 17. Dateline will expand to two hours from 9-11 PM beginning May 3.
Blindspot returns Friday, May 24 at 8 PM, and will close its season with back-to-back episodes on May 31, at 8 PM and 9 PM. May Sweeps runs from April 25 through May 22.
A renewal decision has not yet been made on Blindspot, now in its fourth season. The drama series starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander received last-minute renewals the previous two seasons. NBC reportedly negotiated a license-fee reduction for Blindspot at its Season 3 renewal, making the series profitable for the network. While not a strong linear performer, Blindspot has been consistent and has an established fan base. It has struggled in ratings this season, averaging under a 0.5 demo rating and 2.8 million viewers.
