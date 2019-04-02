Bravo Media has given a series order to , a modern day reboot of the iconic dating series, from Universal Television Alternative Studio. Casting will begin immediately.

The new series description per Bravo: “Dating has always been an awkward, contentious, sexy, and hilarious adventure. However, the magic of a blind date has gone away, replaced by the algorithms of dating apps, which have eroded dating into a casual meet-up to exchange preconceived notions. Sometimes you’re better off just going in blind!

Updated for 2019 with social media trends and diverse couples of all ethnicities, ages and sexual orientations, each half-hour episode will feature strangers who are paired up and sent off on a blind date. The cameras will follow every move as a narrator weaves in hilarious commentary with the help of graphics, animations and thought bubbles to ensure nothing goes unsaid.”

Blind Date first debuted in 1999 and ran for 10 successful syndicated seasons, airing 1440 episodes in total.

With the series order, Bravo clearly is branching out beyond its flagship Real Housewives franchise. Bravo also recently brought back Project Runway, which originally aired on the NBCUniversal cable network, then moved to Lifetime. The series is currently airing its 17th season on Bravo.

Billy Taylor will serve as executive producer of Blind Date for Universal Television Alternative Studio.