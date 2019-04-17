Tidy Ratings Start For ABC’s ‘Bless This Mess’

Good start for ABC’s Bless This Mess (0.9, 4.638M) which built on its black-ish lead-in (0.8, 3.516M) Tuesday – something slot predecessor Splitting Up Together had not managed this season or last.

Bless This Mess’s demo rating climbed 50% compared to prior eight originals of Splitting Up Together, which had equaled that show’s series low. In total viewers, Mess built 32% on its on its black-ish lead-in, delivering ABC’s biggest timeslot crowd of the season.

At 10 PM, ABC’s The Rookie season finale (0.7, 3.993M) improved by 1/10th in the demo off last week’s season low; to rank No. 1 its hour with the demo, tying CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.626M), but third in its hour in total viewers. Even so, it spiked by 400K compared to previous week, drawing its largest crowd in three weeks.

Leading off ABC’s night, American Housewife (0.8, 3.8908M) improved over prior week in both metrics, after which The Kids Are Alright (0.7, 3.123M) did same.

NBC’s The Voice (1.0, 7.094M) marked a new series demo low at 8 PM, ceding first-place slot status to CBS’s NCIS (1.1, 11.683M). After which The VIllage (0.6, 3.877M) and New Amsterdam ( 06, 4.450M) clocked demo season lows.

NCIS (1.1, 11.683M) topped Tuesday in both metrics, besting closest competitor The Voice by 4.6 million viewers.

CBS’s 9 PM return of F.B.I. (0.9, 8.733M) finished first in its hour in both metrics with a 4.7M lead over closest slot competition. Network’s 10 PM NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.626M) also dominated its slot, tying Rookie in demo.

Week 5 of Fox’s Mental Samurai (0.5, 1.708M) matched last week’s lowest-yet in the demo and slipped to a new total-viewer low, following MasterChef Junior (0.7, 2.506M).

CW’s The Flash (0.6, 2.506M) topped its last two originals, after which Roswell, New Mexico (0.3, 1.074M) also improved by 1/10th over prior two week.

CBS (0.9, 9.014M) was No. 1 for night in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.8, 3.860M) in the demo and NBC (0.7, 5.141M) in total viewers. Fox (0.6, 2.107M) and CW (0.4, 1.452M) followed.