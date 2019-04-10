Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Snares ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actor O-T Fagbenle

EXCLUSIVE: O-T Fagbenle has joined Marvel’s Black Widow in a leading role opposite Scarlett Johansson. Fagbenle joins previously announced castmembers David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz. Production will reportedly start this June in London.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing the project from Ned Benson’s rewrite of Jac Schaeffer’s previous script. Kevin Feige will produce the project. Plot details are under wraps, though pic will center on the origin story of Johansson’s KGB spy assassin Natasha Romanoff who was first introduced in Iron Man 2 and ultimately became an agent of SHIELD and an Avenger. To date Marvel hasn’t announced what their films are for next year, i.e. during the first weekend of May and the first weekend of November. A good guess is that Black Widow will take one of those slots.

Fagbenle stars on Hulu’s Emmy-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale as Luke Bankole, the husband of Elisabeth Moss’ Offred and father of her daughter before the Republic of Gilead’s formation. Season 3 will launch on June 5.

Fagbenle is also known for his critically acclaimed roles on the London stage including the Olivier Award winning Ma’ Raineys at the Royal National Theatre. His additional television credits include three seasons on HBO’s Looking, the titular role in the BBC’s The Interceptor and the lead of Harlan Coban’s The Five now streaming on Netflix.

Fagbenle is represented by BUCHWALD, Curtis Brown Group and United Agents in London as well as attorney Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.