‘Black Monday’ Renewed For Season 2 By Showtime

Showtime has picked up a 10-episode second season of Wall Street comedy Black Monday starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. The series hails from Happy Endings creator David Caspe, \writer Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (Preacher) and Sony Pictures TV Studios. Production will resume this year for a 2020 premiere on Showtime.

“Black Monday mines big comedy from the greed, the style, the music and the excess of the ’80s, but it’s also sneaky-smart in its social commentary about that era – and indirectly, our current era as well,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “We can’t wait to see what inspired depravity David and Jordan will cook up in Season 2.”

Written by Caspe and Cahan, Black Monday takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday. No one knows who “caused it” — until now. It’s the fictional story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.

Black Monday is a co-production of Showtime and Sony Pictures TV. Caspe, Cahan, Rogen and Goldberg executive produce.

