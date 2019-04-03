Before The Joker portion of the show, WB showed off a DC reel that began with a message from Jason Momoa thanking exhibitors “for giving us the space for all of Atlantis.”

Also shown was some behind the scenes footage of Birds Of Prey with cast members Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and director Cathy Yan noting, “This is not Batman’s Gotham. Our Gotham is so much scrappier.” Birds of Prey opens Feb. 7, 2020. There was also a glimpse of Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask practicing weapons. Warners looks to be keeping the full long title of the movie Bird of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins also turned up in a quick look at the upcoming sequel which has a story “We are very excited about. Diana is now at her full powers,” Jenkins said. Gadot, over images of her Diana Prince lassoing bad guys in a mall and running down the street with gold bracelets flashing, added, “It makes me want to work harder to do something even more special.” We also got a glimpse of Kristen Wiig’s Minerva who becomes Diana’s nemesis Cheetah. Pic opens June 5, 2020.