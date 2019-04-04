Wrestling legends “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels will be profiled in five two-hour documentaries under A&E Network’s Biography banner as part of a deal with WWE Studios.

The iconic WWE superstars will be profiled with new and archival interviews and never-before-seen footage, each providing an in-depth look at the early lives, rise to fame, and wrestling careers of some of the most influential stars in WWE history.

“We are thrilled for the tremendous opportunity to partner with WWE Studios to produce these special films that honor some of the most impactful personalities who have left a lasting imprint on pop culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming, A&E Network.

Susan Levison, SVP and head of WWE Studios, said the organization was happy to partner “with award-winning directors Billy Corben, Joe Lavine and George Roy as we bring these documentaries to life. This project further solidifies WWE Studios’ commitment to deliver new programming across genres and platforms.”

The first three films, currently in pre-production and slated to air in Spring 2020, include:

Biography: “Macho Man” Randy Savage – Directed by Billy Corben (Cocaine Cowboys, Screwball, The U), the film profiles a wrestler with two WWE championships, four WCW world championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion. Savage became known for his famous catch phrases, larger-than-life personality, and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Joe Lavine (ESPN’s 30 for 30: Playing for the Mob, HBO Namath), this film focuses on the wrestler universally considered one of the WWE’s greatest villains. During his Hall of Fame career, he played the role of the antagonist against a Who’s Who of WWE greats while amassing more than 30 championships.

Biography: Booker T – Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winner George Roy (The Curse of the Bambino, Mayweather), the film showcases Booker T, an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time world champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming.

Directors for Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin and Biography: Shawn Michaels will be announced at a later date. These films are slated to air in 2021.

The WWE Biography documentaries are produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE Studios are Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser and Richard Lowell. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.