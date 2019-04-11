Marlon Wayans Boards Sofia Coppola’s Apple-A24 Movie ‘On The Rocks’

EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Wayans has joined Bill Murray and Rashida Jones in Apple-A24’s first movie On the Rocks from Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola.

As previously announced, On the Rocks follows a young mother (Jones) who reconnects with her larger than life playboy father (Murray) on an adventure through New York. The film will lense in New York and reps Murray and Coppola’s reteam following Lost in Translation, which Coppola took a screenwriting Academy Award for, and the 2015 Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas. Coppola is producing with Youree Henley. Mitch Glazer and Roman Coppola are also executive producing.

Actor and comedian Wayans is the co-creator and star of the Warner Bros. TV sketch series The Wayans Bros and his own comedy NBC comedy series Marlon. He’s the star and co-creator of the Scary Movie franchise and has starred in such movies as the Coen Brothers’ The Ladykillers, G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, White Chicks (which he also co-wrote), Littleman (also co-wrote), the Netflix original movie Naked and he’s also starring in and co-wrote his next Netflix movie Sextuplets. Wayans also worked with his brothers as a writer and star on the hit Fox comedy sketch series In Living Color.

He is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and Larry Kopeikin at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.