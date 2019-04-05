The attorney for seven women who filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Cosby claiming the disgraced comic icon defamed them after they came forward with allegations he sexually assaulted them filed paperwork in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts saying they have reached a settlement deal.

“Plaintiffs’ claims against Defendant William H. Cosby, Jr. have been settled,” a status report dated Friday said (read it here). “Each Plaintiff is satisfied with the settlement. Contemporaneously with this Report, Plaintiffs are filing a Motion for Entry of Order Dismissing Claims as Settled.”

The original lawsuit by the women — Tamara Green, Therese Serignese, Linda Traitz, Barbara Bowman, Joan Tarshis, Louisa Moritz and Angela Leslie — was filed in 2014 but had been put on hold while Cosby was the subject of a criminal trial in Pennsylvania. In September, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Cosby is in prison while that case is on appeal.

One of the woman, Moritz, an actress who appeared in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Love, American Style and Match Game, died in January.

Cosby had countersued in 2015, claiming defamation and that the suit scotched deals he had made with Netflix and NBC. Those counterclaims were not part of the settlement agreement noted today, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney Joseph Cammarata. He wrote Friday that several motions were planned if that part of the case moves forward.

“The anticipated motions include, but are not limited to: (1) a motion for summary judgment as to all Counterclaims against Counterdefendant Therese Serignese on the ground that Mr. Cosby cannot establish that Ms. Serignese made a false statement with actual malice,” he wrote.

The lawyer also promised “a motion for summary judgment as to all Counterclaims against Counterdefendant Louisa Moritz, on the ground that she is deceased; (3) a motion for judgment on the pleadings as to the non-defamation Counterclaims, on the ground that they are duplicative of the defamation Counterclaims; and, (4) a motion for judgment on the pleadings as to Mr. Cosby’s requests for punitive damages, injunctive relief, and attorney fees, on the ground that the Counterclaims do not support these forms of relief, in part or in whole.”

Cosby also faces an October 2019 trial date in Santa Monica over an alleged 1974 sexual assault against then 15-year old Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion.