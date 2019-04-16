Bill Cosby Lashes Out At “Despicable” Insurance Company For Settling Another Assault Lawsuit

For a second time this month, Bill Cosby is raging against insurance company AIG for settling one of the lawsuits against the now imprisoned comedian once known as “America’s Dad.”

“AIG’s conduct is despicable and I can only imagine how terribly they’re treating their policyholders, who don’t have my means and my resources,” Cosby said in a statement Tuesday in reaction to a confidential deal American International Group made with Chloe Goins over an alleged assault at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 2008 when Goins was 18.

“It was proven by the Los Angeles Police Department that I was not at the Playboy Mansion on the date in question, and was not in the State of California,” the much accused Cosby added from his Pennsylvania cell, where the officially labeled sexual predator is serving 3 to 10 years for the 2004 rape of then Temple University employee Andrea Constand. “This woman’s supposed friend confirmed that she made up this story by denying that they knew her [Goins] and, most importantly, denying that they visited the Playboy Mansion with her,” the 81-year old actor said.

Actually, the LAPD submitted the Goins matter to Los Angeles County D.A. Jackie Lacey’s office in late 2015, around the time Goins sued Cosby in civil court. With indications that Cosby wasn’t at Hugh Hefner’s house or even on the West Coast the night in question in 2008, the D.A. said in early 2016 that it would not be pursuing the case in part because of “insufficient evidence” to prove the matter “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

On February 2, 2016, as dozens and dozens of woman were coming forward with similar stories of Cosby drugging and assaulting them over the decades, Goins pulled the plug on her own case when it appeared a settlement had been reached. However, as Cosby pursued his own legal action, the matter has continued through the courts. In fact, Cosby was scheduled to give a jailhouse deposition next week – which, if past damning depositions by Cosby are any indication, was likely why AIG settled with Goins. She is supposedly “pleased” with the latest deal, according to her lawyer.

Earlier this month, the insurance company came to an agreement with seven women in a long-running defamation lawsuit against Cosby. At that time, the actor called the move by AIG an example of “egregious behavior” and entirely without his consent. Today, Cosby was pounding the same drum with a lot of the same hyperboles and rage.

“AIG continues to act egregiously by settling these heinous claims without my knowledge and/or consent; and AIG continues to show they’re complicit in this scheme to destroy me and my family,” he said. “I encourage all of AIG’s policyholders to drop this pathetic insurance company quickly, before they destroy you and your family.

“Ms. Goins’s lawsuit never should have proceeded and I will still pursue my claims against her,” Cosby concluded, before adding a “Thank you very much” that sounded more like the end of one of his once well-attended stand-up shows.

AIG did not respond to request for comment from Deadline about the settlement and Cosby’s response. Still, even with his current time behind bars and the cases AIG has paid off, Cosby still faces an October trial date in Santa Monica over an alleged 1974 sexual assault against then 15-year-old Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion – unless that’s settled against his will, too.