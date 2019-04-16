‘Big Hero 6 The Series’ Renewed For Season 3 By Disney Channel

Ahead of the May 6 Season 2 premiere, Disney Channel has given an early third-season renewal to hit animated comedy Big Hero 6 The Series.

Based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning feature film, Big Hero 6 The Series continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Season 2 finds Hiro and the Big Hero 6 team in upgraded super suits as they take on a variety of innovative villains, bio-engineered monsters and high-tech robots.

The series voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung, Alan Tudyk, Khary Payton, Genesis Rodriguez, Brooks Wheelan, David Shaughnessy and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as Fred’s dad. Returning this season are Emmy nominees Christy Carlson Romano and Andy Richter , Jenifer Lewis, Haley Tju and Mara Wilson. The Kim Possible team of Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi serve as executive producers.

Season 2 premieres at 3 p.m. Monday, May 6, on Disney Channel.

The Kim Possible team of Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi executive produce. Filippi also serves as supervising director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.