‘The Big Bang Theory’ Ratings Soften As It Heads To The End; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Hits Series Demo Low

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 11.17 million viewers) was Thursday’s night’s top show in both metrics, but it continues to soften as it approaches its series finale, clocking a new series low in the demo and season low in total viewers.

Mom (1.0, 6.62M) also found a new demo low but won its 9 PM slot. An 8:30 PM Life In Pieces Season 4 starter (1.0, 6.84M) retained just 56% of its Big Bang lead-in, while 9:30 PM’s Life In Pieces regular-slot launch (0.8, 5.06M) retained 80% of Mom’s demo.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.2, 6.10M) suffered a series demo low, after which Station 19 (0.9, 4.96M) and For the People (0.5, 2.73M) held steady week to week, though that meant the latter series only tied NBC’s Law & Order: SVU repeat (0.5, 2.64M).

Fox’s penultimate Gotham (0.6, 2.07M) episode aired after three weeks of repeats to post its sixth consecutive 0.6 for an original episode, tying the show’s lowest demo rating to date. The Orville (0.6, 2.68M) followed, with a fourth straight 0.6 to tie its lowest demo rating to date.

The CW was flat week to week with Supernatural (0.4, 1.30M) and recently added In the Dark (0.2, 670,000) holding its demo rating for three telecasts to date.

NBC’s Superstore (0.9, 3.04M) matched its demo high set in March 2018 and A.P. Bio (0.5, 1.84M) delivered steady in the demo for a seventh consecutive week, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5, 1.79M) tied a season demo low.

CBS (1.1, 6.65M) dominated both metrics Thursday night. ABC (0.6, 4.61M) ranked No. 2 in both, followed by Fox (0.6, 2.38M), then NBC (0.5, 2.25M) and CW (0.3, 986K).