‘Big Bang Theory’ Farewell Special Set On CBS

CBS is saying goodbye to The Big Bang Theory, TV’s No. 1 comedy, with a half-hour retrospective special, an honor reserved for TV’s biggest comedies (Friends and Everybody Loves Raymond come to mind). Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell will air on Thursday, May 16 at 9:30 PM, following the Big Bang series finale and the second season finale of spinoff Young Sheldon.

During the 30-minute special retrospective, series stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco take viewers behind the scenes of the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in television history.

In the special, Galecki and Cuoco will share backstage secrets and personal memories from the past 12 years. They’ll reveal their favorite moments playing Leonard and Penny, and revisit some of the most memorable stories from The Big Bang Theory Stage. In addition, the special will feature a tour of the iconic sets, including Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment, along with clips and interviews to celebrate the beloved series.

After a record-breaking 279 episodes, the series finale of The Big Bang Theory will air on Thursday, May 16 on CBS.

The series, which debuted in 2007 and airs in syndication around the world, has received 52 Emmy nominations with 10 wins to date and seven Golden Globe nominations.

In addition to Galecki and Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

In addition to centering many of its episodes in the worlds of science and technology, The Big Bang Theory enjoys support from the scientific community at large, including having a bee species (Euglossa bazinga), a jellyfish species (Bazinga Rieki) and a monkey at the Columbus Zoo (Dr. Sheldon Cooper) named in the show’s honor.

In 2015 the first-ever UCLA scholarship was created by and named for a television series, The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment, which supports undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing their higher education and majoring in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Big Bang Theory is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland.The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.