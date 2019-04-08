Netflix has released the trailer for Homecoming, the upcoming Beyoncé documentary chronicling the star’s 2018 Coachella performance. The film debuts April 17.

The trailer shows footage of Beyoncé and her large crew of dancers, musicians and other creatives in preparation for the show. At first the footage unspools with only the voice of the late Maya Angelou heard as narration (“What I really want to do is be a representative of my race – the human race,” and “Tell the truth. To yourself and to the children”). About halfway through, as the film moves from rehearsals to the actual stage performance, crowd sounds and drum beats of a marching band emerge.

Netflix describes Homecoming as an “intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance” that “reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”