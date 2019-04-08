EXCLUSIVE: It’s official: Lalo is going to be a permanent fixture on Better Call Saul. It was announced today at the AMC Summit that actor Tony Dalton will be a series regular for season 5 of the Breaking Bad spinoff.

Dalton’s Lalo was a character that was first referenced in the season two episode of Breaking Bad when Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was first introduced. In case you don’t remember, Saul asked Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) if Lalo sent them as he was kneeling over a grave dug by our favorite meth-dealing duo.

The actor first appeared as Lalo in the last couple of episodes of season 4 of Better Call Saul and in the season finale, he was in a “who can get to Werner Ziegler (Rainer Bock) first” competition with Mike (Jonathan Banks). And it was a pivotal episode as it was the metaphorical death of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill and the birth of Saul Goodman. He was only recurring in the drama but now we hear that his role with be expanding and that Lalo will be the new main villain.

Dalton also recently wrapped his tenure as the lead and star of HBO Latino series, Sr. Avila. He has been nominated twice for the International Emmys for his work on the series. The series recently won the International Emmy for best international drama.

