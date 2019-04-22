Click to Skip Ad
WGA: More Than 7,000 Writers Have Fired Their Agents

A Billion-Dollar Worldwide Bow For ‘Endgame’? Here’s How It Could Happen

‘Better Call Saul’ Could Wrap After Six Seasons, Says Co-Star

Giancarlo Esposito
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus on AMC’s Better Call Saul, suggests an end may be in sight for the Breaking Bad prequel series, but it’s a ways away.

“It’s tricky with [co-creator Vince Gilligan],” Esposito told Collider. “If you look at the Breaking Bad model, he said five years, five seasons, but it was really five and six” with the split final season.

As for Better Call Saul, “There will be six seasons,” Esposito said. “It seems like that’s the way, the comfortable way, to end this show.”

AMC had no comment on Esposito’s remarks when reached by Deadline.

The Breaking Bad prequel series from Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould is currently in production on Season 5.

Better Call Saul garnered more than a dozen Emmy noms for its first two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series both years along with acting mentions for star Bob Odenkirk and fellow Breaking Bad alum Jonathan Banks, who plays the don’t-mess-with-this-guy fixer/muscle Mike Ehrmantraut.

Season 5 of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere in 2020.

