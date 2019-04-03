Bernie Sanders, the self-avowed democratic socialist who’s running for president again, has a town hall set up at Fox News Channel this month.

Co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, the April 19 event will focus on the economy and jobs, FNC said. But with the word “socialism” being spoken of more like a social disease at the No. 1 cable news outlet these days, chances are topic will be broached.

It’s a repeat performance for Sanders and Fox News, which hosted him and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton for its only Dem town hall of the previous presidential election cycle. That get-together drew 2.6 million viewers in March 2016. His most recent Fox News appearance was on Baier’s Special Report in December.

The Vermont senator drew 1.4 million viewers for his town hall with CNN in February, second only to the 2 million Kamala Harris’ event scored on the WarnerMedia net this cycle. CNN this week set five more of its presidential town halls with Dem candidates, starting Tuesday with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, followed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on the 10th, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro (April 11), and author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang back-to-back on April 14.