Berlanti Productions is beefing up its senior executive ranks with the hire of Erika Kennair and Jonathan Gabay as SVPs of development.

Kennair, most recently VP comedy development at ABC, and Gabay, most recently SVP comedy development and programming at Fox, fill an SVP development vacancy at Berlanti Prods. left by the departure of Ryan Lindenberg who has joined Erik Feig’s new company Picturestart. The appointment of two executives stems from the rapid expansion Berlanti Prods.’ slate has undergone over the past few years to a record 15 live-action series currently on the air.

As for Kennair and Gabay coming off comedy jobs as they join Berlanti Prods., whose portfolio is dominated by drama series, both also have drama backgrounds and their hires was a result of principals Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter seeking rising star executives regardless of specialty.

“We are beyond excited to bring Erika and Jonathan into the Berlanti Productions family. They’re two of the smartest and hardest working executives in town,” Berlanti and Schechter said. “We feel very lucky they’re choosing to work with us. Having worked with both of them in their old jobs, they each struck us as incredible producers trapped in the role of network executives. We can’t wait to work with them to develop wonderful television and stories across all platforms.”

Kennair most recently served as VP of Comedy Development at ABC. She has overseen creative for American Housewife, Splitting Up Together, Roseanne and The Connors. Kennair was also very active in the International comedy space, eyeing formats, attending festivals and establishing relationships with key comedy talent around the world. Prior to that, Kennair served as VP of Original Programming and Development at Syfy. A Cuban-American, Kennair was voted one of the Most Influential and Powerful Latinos in Media by the Imagen Foundation four times.

Gabay most recently served as SVP of Comedy Development and Programming at Fox Broadcasting Company. During his tenure, he was involved in the development of such series as The Mick, The Last Man On Earth, Ghosted, LA to Vegas, The Grinder, Dads, Enlisted, and Family Guy. He also managed New Girl for three seasons. Before joining Fox, Gabay was the Coordinator of Current Programming at The CW. In his time there he oversaw the final seasons of Smallville, and worked on The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, 90210, and Supernatural.