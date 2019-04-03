Twelve songs, nine sets, two musical theater-loving pals and a talk show visit: “Soundtrack To A Bromance” won’t be forgotten anytime soon by the superfans of Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt (or James Corden’s nightly viewers, for that matter).

Platt, doing the publicity rounds for his recently released debut album Sing To Me Instead and the launch next month of his first North American tour, opened last night’s The Late Late Show With James Corden on CBS with a mini-musical of a dozen pop hits mashed into duets with Corden.

“Bromance” begins in middle school when the boys meet at a bus stop and break into The White Stripes’ “I Can Tell That We Are Gonna Be Friends.” From there they move – literally, as the duo works its way through nine specially-created studio sets while a camera trails every move – through the milestones of young friendship: high school, graduation, first jobs, late-night partying, falling out, falling back in and, at last ending with The Beatles, as all things should.

The songs, cleverly matched to each life passage, include Fun.’s “We Are Young,” Dolly Parton’s “Nine To Five,” LMFAO’s “Shot,” Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself,” Adele’s “Hello” and, at last, “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

Later in the show, Platt performed his single “Older,” from the new album. Broadway’s former Dear Evan Hansen star will next appear on TV in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix dark comedy The Politician, debuting Sept. 27.

Check out the “Bromance” mini-musical above.