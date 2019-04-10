Bel Powley Joins Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson Comedy At Universal

Powley can next be seen opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in Apple’s The Morning Show. Airing in the UK this month, she’s part of an all-star cast that also includes Kate Winslet, Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike , Powley voices “Little My” in Sky One’s animated series “Moominvalley.” This past year, Powley starred as Dawn Wershe, the drug-addled sister of Rick Weshe Jr., opposite Matthew McConaughey in Studio 8’s. Powley also stars opposite Paddy Considine in the BBC/Amazon spy series Informer and opposite Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Cera in Kenneth Lonergan’s Tony-nominated Lobby Hero on Broadway.

Her feature debut The Diary of a Teenage Girl earned Powley a 2015 Gotham Best Actress award as well as BAFTA, Independent Spirit and British Independent film noms.

The Apatow-directed feature, his first since 2015’s Trainwreck, will start shooting this summer in New York. Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus are writing. Bill Burr also stars. Apatow will produce for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. Universal Senior Executive VP of Production Erik Baiers will oversee production on behalf of the studio.