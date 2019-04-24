‘Being Mary Jane’ Series Finale Recap: BET Drama Ends With Wedding And Tears

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details on tonight’s series finale of BET’s Being Mary Jane.

After four seasons of failed relationships and family drama, BET’s Being Mary Jane came to a dramatic conclusion Tuesday night.

The two-hour series finale gave Gabrielle Union’s character Mary Jane Paul and fans, the closure they wanted, albeit with some heartbreak and tears along the way.

Picking up where Season 4 of the Mara Brock Akil-created series left off, Mary Jane discovered she was expecting a baby.

The pregnancy caused a huge strain on her relationship with fiancé Justin (Michael Ealy), who couldn’t see himself raising another man’s child, especially since MJ didn’t tell him she had been implanted with embryos before accepting his proposal. Unfortunately, Justin couldn’t take it and walked away. (Grab the tissues).

“I wish you and your child all the best. I know you’re going to be an amazing mom,” he said.

Despite her engagement ending, a new — and just as dreamy man — entered her life. That would be the stunning Morris Chestnut, who played her old college flame, Beau. The two began a relationship and he was there for her when she gave birth to son Albert James Patterson.

But… other issues would arise.

Kara (Lisa Vidal) received the devastating news that she had cancer and was forced to go out on leave. That opened the door for Justin to return to Great Day USA as a temporary replacement for Kara.

It didn’t take long for MJ and Justin to patch up their differences and return to the bedroom. He even started to bond with her baby.

But what about Beau?! That left her a huge dilemma — which dreamboat would she spend the rest of her life with?

It’s the question that set Twitter on fire, making Being Mary Jane the platform’s top trending subject of the night.

Back to MJ’s decision… fast forward to her wedding day and she chose Justin!

“I realized the only affirmation you need is ‘Let go and let love,’” she said in a voiceover. “Because the second you get out of your own way and stop orchestrating, it just happens. The moment you stop saying ‘me’ and — without thinking — start saying ‘us,’ that’s the moment you’re finally able to allow the love you want in.”

And with that, Mary Jane finally got her happy ending.